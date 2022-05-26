We still have a Storm Alert Weather Day in effect for the area through Thursday evening. A potent cold front and upper level low is approaching the area. Waves of scattered showers & storms will continue to roll through the area through 11pm. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and isolated flooding will all remain threats. The risk for widespread severe weather remains on the lower-end, but not zero, so we want everyone to stay weather aware through the evening.
The rain chances shut off overnight, with some partial clearing possible. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few passing spotty showers possible. Highs will only be in the 70s.
Our Memorial Day weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with lower humidity. Highs will begin in the lower 80s on Saturday, but will be in the upper 80s by Monday.
We start to heat back into the 90s by the middle of next week with more humidity returning to the region.