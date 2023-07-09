Sunday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day with rain and thunderstorms likely as we head into later this afternoon and evening. The biggest threat will be gusty to strong winds and heavy downpours. The heavy rain could lead to isolated flash flooding. The timing of the rain is mainly after 5pm. Until then, most of your Sunday will be partly cloudy and very muggy. Highs in the upper 80s with light winds.
Chattanooga
Rain
H 87°
L 65°
72°
Altamont
Mostly Cloudy
H 86°
L 60°
70°
Athens
Partly Cloudy
H 85°
L 62°
72°
Benton
Rain Shower
H 87°
L 65°
72°
Chatsworth
Rain Shower
H 87°
L 65°
72°
Dalton
Rain
H 85°
L 62°
71°
Dayton
Mostly Cloudy
H 81°
L 56°
66°
Dunlap
Rain Shower
H 87°
L 65°
72°
Murphy
Partly Cloudy
H 85°
L 62°
72°
Pikeville
Mostly Cloudy
H 81°
L 56°
66°
Summerville
Heavy Rain
H 86°
L 65°
71°
Ringgold
Rain Shower
H 87°
L 65°
72°
Trenton
Rain Shower
H 87°
L 65°
72°