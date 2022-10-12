Our Wednesday is a Storm Alert Weather Day. Areas of scattered showers & downpours will arrive this afternoon and evening across the region.
The threat for thunderstorms and possibly a strong to severe storm will arrive late this evening and overnight, as a cold front move into the region. The primary threat will be gusty winds and the potential for some small hail. Right now, timing would put the line of storms into the western half of the area around 10-11pm and exiting to the east around 2-3am.
Thursday will feature clearing skies and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the 70s. Friday will feature sunny skies, with cooler temps. Highs will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
We warm up briefly ahead of our next cold front Sunday night, which could bring us more rain chances, but a significant shot of colder weather for next week. Temperatures may average about 10-20 degrees below normal for highs.