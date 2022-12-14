Happy Wednesday, everyone! Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day! Wednesday afternoon will bring periods of rain, locally heavy at times, and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the 50s. Rainfall totals look to average once again in the 1”-3” inch range, leading to the potential of flash flooding and river flooding in parts of the area. Due to the risk for localized flooding, and gusty winds. Stay weather aware and be vigilant for quickly rising water levels near you.
The rain looks to exit before sunrise Thursday, leading to clearing skies and temps in the 50s. A pattern change is lurking for us late week and beyond, as the arctic air looks to set up shop across the eastern half of the area. High temperatures by this weekend will only be in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s.
We will have to be on the lookout for any moisture that tries to sneak into the path of this cold air moving into Christmas week.
Stay tuned!