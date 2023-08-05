We are going to be tracking a complex of storms developing to our west tonight. If this complex holds together it would move into the Tennessee Valley around/after midnight and potentially continue into tomorrow morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds would be the main threats overnight.
We have made Sunday a Storm Alert Weather Day for the potential for severe storms. Afternoon storm development will highly depend on what happens tomorrow morning. The more rain we see in the morning, the lower the chance for severe weather during the afternoon. However, if we don't see much rain in the morning, we should have more instability to work with during the afternoon, which will increase our chance for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and heavy rain would be the main threats. Outside of any rain it will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
Storms will likely continue into Monday as a cold front moves across the Tennessee Valley. Monday is also a Storm Alert Weather Day for the potential for strong to severe storms during the afternoon.
Tuesday is looking drier and slightly less humid with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.