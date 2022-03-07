A Storm Alert Weather Day has been issued for the Tennessee Valley for Monday afternoon. A line of heavy rain & gusty winds will be moving through the region between 12pm-3pm, bringing some brief blinding rainfall and winds that could gusts near 50-60 mph. The line is fast-moving, so widespread flooding is not expected.
We do have a risk for an isolated severe storm or two, but the line has remained below severe limits this morning. The main threat for severe weather would be the risk for damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, and possibly a brief, spin-up tornado. Overall, the severe weather threat looks very minimal.
The brunt of the storms will be out of the area by late Monday afternoon, leading to spotty showers, gradual clearing skies this evening, and much colder conditions settling back into the area. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will dip down into the 30s.