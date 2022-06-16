Happy Hot Thursday, everyone! It’s a Storm Alert Weather Day! High temperatures are once again nearing record highs in spots today, along with the extreme humidity sending heat indices soaring into the triple digits. Our Thursday evening will feature sweltering conditions. Look for partly clear skies. Temperatures slowly falling from the 90s into the 80s.
Friday will be another Storm Alert Weather Day! An approaching cold front arrives Friday afternoon, possibly producing a few pop-up strong storms. Gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning will be the primary threats. The area is under a Level 2/5 (Slight Risk) for severe weather. The storms will still be more on the isolated to scattered side. The combined high temperatures along with the extreme humidity will lead to more oppressive heat indices. In fact, dangerous heat indices will likely be between 100-105 on average. The dangerous combo could lead to heat illnesses and impacts to folks outside.
The good news a break in the oppressive heat & humidity is on the way. We will see some slight relief in the form of a surge of cooler, and more importantly less humid air which will arrive just in time for the upcoming weekend!
Next week is looking as hot, if not a bit hotter by mid-late next week. In fact, a few of us could take a run at 100°+ for an actual temperature. Rain chances after Friday look very slim to none through next week.