Happy Hot Tuesday, everyone! It’s a Storm Alert Weather Day! High temperatures are nearing record highs in spots today, along with the extreme humidity sending heat indices soaring into the triple digits. We have had a few isolated pop-up storms over the eastern mountains, but most of us will miss the cooling rain again today. Our Tuesday evening will feature sweltering conditions. Look for partly clear skies and temperatures slowly falling from the 90s into the 80s.
Wednesday will be another Storm Alert Weather Day! A few pop-up strong storms will be possible, but the combined high temperatures along with the extreme humidity will lead to some oppressive heat indices once again. In fact, dangerous heat indices will likely be between 105-110 on average. The dangerous combo could lead to heat illnesses and impacts to folks outside.
The dangerous heat & humidity combo will stick around through the rest of the week, but we may see some slight relief in some spots from a few increasing pop-up afternoon storms. Otherwise a surge of cooler, and more importantly less humid air may arrive just in time for the upcoming weekend!