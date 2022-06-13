Good Monday evening, everyone! It’s a very hot & humid afternoon around the region! Highs warmed into the mid-90s with heat indices in the 105-110 range.
Look for an evening isolated pop-up storm this evening across the eastern half of the area, otherwise look for partly cloudy and steamy conditions. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid- 70s.
Tuesday is a Storm Alert Weather Day! We’re not expecting a lot of storm activity, but the combined high temperatures along with the extreme humidity will lead to some oppressive heat indices once again. In fact, dangerous heat indices will likely be between 105-110 on average. The dangerous combo could lead to heat illnesses and impacts to folks outside.
The dangerous heat & humidity combo will stick around through the week, but we may see some slight relief in some spots from a few increasing pop-up afternoon storms. Otherwise a surge of cooler, and more importantly less humid air may arrive just in time for the upcoming weekend!