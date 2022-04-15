Inflation is making the Easter Bunny spend more this year for the goods in his basket, and so will customers in the Scenic City, according to local store owners.
Everything from chocolates and jelly beans to the toys inside the Easter baskets have increased in price.
Easter baskets for Learning Express toys are now up to 30 dollars as part of their franchise. "Our bunny buffet use to be 25 dollars,” said Learning Express Toys owner Patrick Holland. ”That price hadn't changed in over 12 years."
The Hot Chocolatier has had to raise prices on some of their items as well, up to a dollar for their molded chocolate. "We've had to in order to cover all the increases,” said Wendy Buckner, the owner of the Hot Chocolatier.
"We never want to charge more but we had to do it this year, and we are hoping it doesn't increase much beyond here,” said Holland.
The nationwide 8.2 inflation rate is hitting the prices of goods hard, and putting stress on owners who are absorbing the costs of the inflation to try to make prices more reasonable. It is also affecting customer's wallets.
"You might get one little thing less than you would've gotten last year,” said Buckner.
The Easter bunny has also felt a little pressure, according to Holland. "He's got a couple extra things weighing heavy on his mind, but Easter Bunny always comes through and he is going to deliver like always,” he said.
The national retail federation estimates the total amount for Easter spending will be 20.8 billion dollars. That’s only slightly down from the record- high Easter spending of 21.6 billion from last year.
"Even though the prices might going up a little bit, it's still so important to support local,” said Buckner.