In August, the family grief support group will host an event to raise awareness of fentanyl misuse, and is encouraging everyone to come.
The event is called Stopping the Stigma.
The organizer, Tammy Greene, says the even aims to educate the public and help them better understand substance misuse.
Tammy Greene understands the pain many endure. Her son, Seth, died of accidental fentanyl poisoning in 2021.
He was 33-years old.
National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day is observed on August 21.
Green hopes her event, 'Stopping the Stigma' can help break the shame associated with the disease.
"It is to make others aware, to empower you and give you knowledge because anybody is hearing about it now," Greene said. "I mean, it's touched everybody in some way."
In Tennessee, more than 27,000 people died from fentanyl-related causes in 2021, 800 more deaths than the previous year.
Nationally, more than 70,000 people died.
"That's the one thing about it, These types of deaths are a shock to the family" Brenda Purcell added.
Purcell says she never expected to lose her son.
He was seeking treatment when he died of accidental fentanyl exposure.
"He was doing better. He was to be released in a day or two," she said. "You know it shook my world."
Greene's event is on August 25. There, the Hamilton County Coalition will offer the life-saving drug, Naxolone and training on how to administer it if someone is overdosing.
Greene says those who attend can learn from guest speakers who are recovering from substance misuse, themselves.
"And so if they can come to this and learn something and take it back, Chattanooga can be a great place in support in helping other families," Greene said.
She says helping a loved one overcome it is not a task one should do alone.