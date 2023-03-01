The 1970 Ford XLT stolen inside Ider town limits in February has been recovered, and arrest warrants were issued for suspect Zechariah Clark.
Clark was arrested today on the warrant for Theft of property 1st and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (FENTANYL).
Clark will be awaiting extradition back to Alabama due to the new charges being pursued through the Dade County Sheriff's Office.
"I personally want to thank Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross, Detective Payne, and our District Attorney Summer Summerford for being such a help to our department. It's truly a team effort," said Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone.