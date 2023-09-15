A report of the theft of a car early Friday morning sent Chattanooga police on a wild, high-speed chase on I-24.
Police were dispatched to West 26th Street are the Foundry Flats Apartments about 1:30am when a caller told police two Black males had broken the rear window of a 2021 Kia SUV. Police said that thw two suspects drove away in that SUV with a black Chevrolet Impala that had brought them in following the break-in.
Once police received an alert for the Black Kia SUV, a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the SUV on US-27 south traveling at speeds in excess of 100mph, according to police.
The deputy caught up with the SUV and tried to pull the driver over on on I-24 East, but the vehicle fled at speeds over 120mph.
The SUV exited I-24 at the Rossville Boulevard South exit, leading police on a chase on the surface streets through downtown Chattanooga and Alton Park.
When the driver turned into an alley between Water Street and West 37th Street, the driver and the passenger both fled on foot while the vehicle was still moving.
The driver, a 17-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital via ambulance for a minor head injury and an existing ankle injury. When he was cleared by medical staff, he was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.
The passenger managed to elude police. They believe he was able to hide in a nearby apartment.
Charges of reckless evading and vehicle theft have been filed.