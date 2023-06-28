At least a dozen people have died at beaches along the Florida Panhandle this month, including former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett who died Tuesday in an apparent drowning.
Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of water that can pull swimmers away from the shore and seriously threaten their safety.
Understanding how to survive a rip current is essential for anyone planning to enjoy the ocean.
Let's dive into a step-by-step guide to help you stay safe if caught in a rip current as you head out to the beach this summer.
Step 1: Stay Calm and Assess the Situation
If you suddenly find yourself being pulled away from the shore, it's crucial to remain calm and avoid panicking. Panicking will only drain your energy and impair your judgment.
Step 2: Do Not Fight the Current
When caught in a rip current, one of the most important rules is to resist the urge to swim against it. The current is typically stronger than even the strongest swimmers, so attempting to swim against it will only exhaust you.
Instead, swim parallel to the shore, following the shoreline, until you escape the pull of the rip current.
Step 3: Conserve Energy and Float
As you swim parallel to the shore, conserve your energy by adopting a relaxed and controlled swimming technique. If you find swimming out of the current difficult, it's best to conserve your energy by floating on your back or treading water. This will help you stay afloat and maintain your strength until help arrives or you can safely swim to shore.
Step 4: Signal for Help
While in the water, use your energy to signal for assistance. Wave your arms, shout for help, or attract the attention of lifeguards or nearby swimmers. It's important to let others know you are distressed and need assistance.
Step 5: Return to Shore
Return to the shore once you have successfully swum out of the rip current. Swim diagonally back towards the shore, taking advantage of the waves and currents that flow in that direction. Be patient and conserve your energy, avoiding any sudden bursts of swimming that could lead to exhaustion.
Step 6: Use Wave Action to Assist You
As you approach the shoreline, utilize the breaking waves to aid your return. Time your progress with the incoming waves and allow them to propel you toward the shallower water. Avoid getting caught in additional rip currents near sandbars or jetties. Once on dry land, take a moment to recover, catch your breath, and seek medical attention if necessary.
Prevention is key to staying safe in the water. Always swim at beaches with lifeguards, pay attention to posted warning signs, and listen to instructions from experienced water safety professionals.
Learning to identify rip currents and understand their behavior will significantly enhance you and your loved ones' ability to stay safe.
Your knowledge and preparedness could make a life-saving difference in an emergency situation. Stay safe, and enjoy the ocean responsibly!