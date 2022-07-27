A Hamilton County School District educator is one of nine finalists for Tennessee's 2022-23 Teacher of the Year.
The Tennessee Department of Education announced today STEM School Chattanooga's Kristin Burrus is the Southeast Tennessee finalist for the award, and one of three candidates for the East Tennessee region.
Burrus has been teaching in Hamilton County since 1998, according to her biography on the Hamilton County Department of Education website.
Finalists for Tennessee's Teacher of the Year will have the opportunity to serve on the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council for the 2022-23 school year. The recipient of the award will then represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition as well as serve as an ambassador for education in Tennessee.
According to the Tennessee Department of Education website, the announcement of three Grand Division Teachers of the Year and Tennessee Teacher of the Year is expected to be made in September.