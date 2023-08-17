A local Chattanooga beef jerky company, Turn Road Jerky, had six-foot steer horns stolen off their sign on Sunday night. He is offering a unique reward for whoever returns them.
The owner of the company, Shadow May, could tell the suspects in the surveillance footage were young kids. He did file a police report but has decided not to press charges.
May says he wants to raise awareness about theft in the area. He said another nearby business recently had their balloons stolen from their property. He wishes our neighbors would be more courteous toward one another.
“It just seems kind of silly for you to take 6-foot steer horns from our sign for a trophy, and they might just throw them away,” May said.
He wants people to be more proactive. “You don’t necessarily have to get involved, but at least call or say ‘hey’, to scare them off,” May said. “There is a lot of theft going around right now and we just want to make people aware.”
May says he is offering one pound of jerky flavor of your choosing in return for the stolen horns. He says that a pound is worth about a hundred dollars. If he had a message to the people who are committing these crimes it is, “Eat more jerky, do less crime.”
“As far as the community goes, I just want us to look out for each other. We’re all trying to make a living and not hurt anybody, and just have each other’s back,” May said.
You can reach Turnroad Jerky at 423-654-7445 with any information.