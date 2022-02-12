Steam Logistics broke ground on Friday at its future headquarters on 328 Broad Street, formerly known as the John Ross Building.
Once the 60,000 square feet (four-story building) is completed, the company anticipates adding 400 employees over the next five years.
Located at the corner of 4th Street and Broad Street, the building, which was recently purchased by Noon Development LLC, has been boarded up for years.
The company says the complete overhaul of the building will transform the block, which sits at a pivotal entry point into the city of Chattanooga.
The project is also expecting to inject an investment of nearly $7 million into downtown Chattanooga.
Chief executive officer of Steam Logistics, Jason Provonsha said,
“We’ve worked closely with our friends at Noon Development to create a fantastic vision for our headquarters, and plans are already in action. The building is now just a shell, but we see the potential. Most importantly, we’re bringing all our Chattanooga team members together in one energetic place, in a building we can be proud of, right in the heart of our city. We’re incredibly grateful for everyone involved in bringing this project together.”
At the ceremony, community leaders and elected officials praised the project for showcasing smart collaboration for a large community impact.
City of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said “This is a big win for Chattanooga, and I’m proud of both Steam Logistics and our economic development team for their hard work capitalizing on our strength as a logistics powerhouse, while also revitalizing this key landmark at one of our downtown gateways. Chattanooga is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing momentum of the logistics sector, while leveraging our quality of life to bring jobs to our city."
“Steam Logistics has made a very real commitment to Hamilton County, not just in the renovation of a building, but by committing to recruit, train and employ hundreds of our citizens. The leadership’s commitment to training, instead of just trying to hire those already in the logistics industry speaks volumes about their commitment to our region,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.
“On behalf of the state delegation, I’m proud to be here for this launch and to see how smart investments are making an impact right here in my district. Many others have talked about transforming this block, but the project has proved too difficult for any single group to get off the ground. Now we are watching the success of all of us working together,” said Tennessee Senator Todd Gardenhire.
“I’m always proud to represent the Chattanooga area, but today I’m especially pleased because this collaboration is exactly what makes our city stand out, and why others are looking to us as an example, both across the state and nationally,” said Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.
“We have an incredible business community in Hamilton County and the region, and it’s constantly growing. While the Chamber is always thrilled when companies relocate here, watching one start small, and then grow, thrive and succeed – then reinvest that success into the city – now that is what we want to exemplify,” said President & CEO Christy Gillenwater of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.
Noon Development went on to announce that they anticipate the project will be complete by December of this year.
“Many others have considered this building, but the extent of the work and renovation needed, including the need to add many windows in a solid block building, discouraged progress,” said Todd Kimling, vice president at Noon Development LLC. “We needed the right partners to make this project happen, and the city, state and Steam Logistics all came together to completely reimagine this project and make it a reality.”