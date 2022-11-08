All eyes are on Georiga, as the state could control which party has control over the U.S. Senate.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. with a steady stream of epople coming in and out of Dalton City Hall to vote.
An election official said for this precinct alone, there were almost 400 people who voted early.
One voter who came out said he's been voting for almost 80 years and makes sure to cast his ballot every time there's an election.
“It’s my duty, I’ve always voted. My responsibility," said Kelly Caldwell. "Regardless of who you vote for, vote. That’s the only way we can preserve our democracy."
In Georgia, a candidate needs at least 50% of the vote to win.
If a runoff election were to happen, it would be on December 6th.
Follow along with Local 3 News for election updates.