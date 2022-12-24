Good Saturday! We are still freezing through Christmas Eve with temps climbing only into the low to mid 20s. We have wind chill warnings and advisories through noon with morning wid chills in the valleys between -5 and -10. In the mountains, it will drop to between -10 and -15.
Christmas day will be a LITTLE warmer with temps ranging from 14 to 34.
Monday we will warm to 37, but a weak front could bring us a few flurries during the evening hours. No accumulation is expected.
Tuesday will be even warmer with the high reaching 46.
Wednesday and Thursday the warming trend will see us climbing into the 50s.
Friday we will make it to the low 60s, and that is where we will stay through the weekend and beyond.
Along with the warmer weather next weekend we will have another rainy pattern setting back in.
