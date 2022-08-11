Good morning, we’ll continue our Storm Alert Weather Day mode from yesterday right into today. The ground is saturated. Although today’s rain won’t be as widespread as yesterday’s, any additional rainfall could quickly lead to flash flooding.
Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Highs will be below normal from 80-85 for most. One cold front will pass our area this afternoon and another overnight into Friday morning.
Then, humidity will gradually fall on Friday under a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid-80s. You should especially notice a difference by Friday night. Saturday morning will feel great with mild temperatures in the 60s. The afternoon will warm to the mid-80s. Sunday will be a little warmer, reaching the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. It will be a fantastic weekend for the middle of August to enjoy being outside.