In the early hours of March 5, officers responded to a Simple Assault on Station Street.
While inside a Station Street bar, the victims were said to be assaulted, and all parties were kicked out.
After requesting to stay inside the bar for fear of being assaulted again, the request was reportedly denied.
While walking through the parking lot on the east side of Rossville Avenue, the suspects reportedly attacked the victims again.
According to the report, the suspects fled the scene leaving a victim with a bloody nose. Both subjects denied EMS.
The report goes on to say that the suspects had allegedly been threatening to assault the victim on social media before this incident.
A statement from police said, "There was a report of fights in the parking lots adjacent to Station Street. Police responded and dealt with crowd control and dispersal. Around the same time, an officer noticed a man suffering from facial injuries near Rossville Avenue. At the time of report, it was unknown how he was injured, and he wasn't able to tell police what happened. It turned out to be a robbery (reported the next day).
A release from the Sherriff's Office will be issued once details are confirmed with the investigator.