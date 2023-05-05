The first night of almost normal operations on Station Street went on without any major incidents on the street, according to police.
The city announced a 30-day safety plan for the street Thursday involving almost all of the businesses on the street contributing to a security fund, which would pay for nine off-duty police officers to patrol the street in general.
It's a reaction to safety concerns that date back more than a year and a half.
Local 3 News officers expressed concerns about gang activity on the street as early as Halloween of 2021.
"We were trying to get as many people there as possible," an officer can be heard saying on his body camera video after breaking up a large fight on Halloween 2021. "We just prevented a shooting."
Moving out of the summer, security camera video from the street shows two security guards knocking a customer unconscious and leaving him alone in the street for several minutes. Those two guards are still facing charges.
By December, Sen. Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga) had taken noticed. He filed a bill to repeal the street's entertainment district status, which allowed customers to have open containers of alcoholic beverages on the street. That bill will be heard next year.
"No one wants to fix the problem," he told Local 3 News. "And if they don't want to fix it, then I'll fix it."
The violent calls continued practically every weekend after that, through April when a massive fight involving about a dozen people prompted a stark warning from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp.
"We are one weekend away from having a major shooting on Station Street," Wamp said.
The next day, Mayor Tim Kelly signed an executive order affecting hours of operations on the street and temporarily banning open alcohol containers.
"The mayor is not interested in risking one more weekend where someone can get seriously hurt," said Joda Thongnopnua, Mayor Kelly's then-chief of staff.
The order lasted for two weeks, until this week when city leaders announced their safety plan and lifted almost all of the measures in the executive order. Open alcohol containers are still banned while the 30-day plan is in place.
City council is working on an ordinance that would ideally be in place for a permanent solution.