Local 3 News has learned that the state of Tennessee has revoked the liquor license of a Station Street bar.
According to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, The Blue Light's liquor license has been revoked.
The commission says the bar's owner, Brian Joyce, let the license expire on August 5, when he failed to pay the fee for the renewal.
Joyce was in chancery court last week, fighting to keep his beer license for the bar.
A judge is expected to make a decision on the beer license within the next month.
