Conservative political firebrand meets progressive political firebrand?
That could be a possibility in Tennessee's upcoming 2024 U.S. Senate race.
State Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Knoxville Democrat, said she is "seriously" weighing a bid for the seat now held by Republican Marsha Blackburn, who was elected to the seat in 2018 after previously serving 16 years in the U.S. House.
"I am considering it, yes," Johnson said this past week by phone. "There have been a whole lot of people, very serious people, asking me to do it. And so I told them I would seriously consider doing it.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.