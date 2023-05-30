Tennessee House Republicans take steps to remove Democratic lawmakers after they joined gun control protest

Democratic Tennessee state Reps. Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson face possible expulsion after participating in gun-control protests.

 WSMV

Conservative political firebrand meets progressive political firebrand?

That could be a possibility in Tennessee's upcoming 2024 U.S. Senate race.

State Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Knoxville Democrat, said she is "seriously" weighing a bid for the seat now held by Republican Marsha Blackburn, who was elected to the seat in 2018 after previously serving 16 years in the U.S. House.

"I am considering it, yes," Johnson said this past week by phone. "There have been a whole lot of people, very serious people, asking me to do it. And so I told them I would seriously consider doing it.

Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Tags

Recommended for you