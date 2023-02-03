The school bus driver in the 2016 Woodmore bus crash has been denied parole by the State Parole Board.
Johnthony Walker is behind bars on an Aggravated Statutory Rape conviction.
Walker was also convicted of causing the bus crash in which six children were killed in Hamilton County.
He was later indicted for rape in Davidson County. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 6 six years in addition to the four years for Criminally Negligent Homicide in the bus crash.
The board voted to deny parole due to the seriousness of the offense.