State of Tennessee offers free program help victims during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

To help protect the people of Tennessee -- the state is offering a free program.

The safe at home address confidentiality program is a statewide program administered by the secretary of state.

The program prevents abusers from finding their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes.

It is open to all victims of domestic abuse, stalking, human trafficking, rape, or any other sexual offense.

FOR MORE INFORMATION | https://sos.Tn.Gov/safeathome

Tags

Recommended for you