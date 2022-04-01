State of Tennessee offers free program help victims during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
To help protect the people of Tennessee -- the state is offering a free program.
The safe at home address confidentiality program is a statewide program administered by the secretary of state.
The program prevents abusers from finding their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes.
It is open to all victims of domestic abuse, stalking, human trafficking, rape, or any other sexual offense.
FOR MORE INFORMATION | https://sos.Tn.Gov/safeathome