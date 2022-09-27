Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian.
The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7:00am on Thursday, September 29, and is set to expire on Friday, October 28, according to a release from Gov. Kemp's office.
Today, I issued a State of Emergency in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Please find more information here: https://t.co/FHZEgsI6KT— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 27, 2022
The storm is expected to move through Georgia later this week, bringing damaging winds and rains.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) remains at a Level 2 elevated activation and continues to monitor Hurricane Ian's progress.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for some coastal areas of the state.
