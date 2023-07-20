State investigators have released the final report on an incident at Lake Winnepesaukah involving a child who fell from a water ride earlier this month.
The official report shows there were no failures found with the Twist-N-Shout water slide that a 5-year-old boy fell 15-20 feet from while on the ride.
The report from the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says the child was in the center of the tube with his father when he was ejected on July 4.
The report says the ride typically supports two riders, with the heavier rider sitting in the back of the tube with the legs wrapped around the smaller rider.
The report says the father may not have had his legs tightly around his son and the child might have removed his hands from the handles.
The inspector requested that Lake Winnie add additional safety signage to the bottom of the slide.
