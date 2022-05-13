The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue got a special visit Friday from the State Fire Marshal's Office.
They were notified by the department to make sure they were all at the fire house for a surprise.
The Chief said they didn't know what to expect but they are always excited to get any help they can.
"We're always hoping for good news. When she called me she said she's bringing a gift so we hope it's a good gift," said Chief Gaither with Sale Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
He was hopeful to get good news and good news, was delivered.
Gary Farley, the Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention from the Department of Commerce and Insurance came bearing gifts.
"These visits to us are very special. The volunteer fire service has been overlooked for a long time and what we are doing today is we're coming out to let you all know how much we appreciate what you all do everyday," Farley said.
The department has been continuously supporting the Volunteer Services with a dedicated focus since July of 2020.
Tennessee's First Lady, Maria Lee, started the initiative.
Sale Creek said they are grateful.
"We're all still a volunteer fire department so we kind of get help anywhere we can find it. Somedays are a little slower than others but we take what we can get...always looking for help," Chief Gaither said.
Farley said they have launched other programs too.
Education grants and training are available in the budget of $7-million for assistance.
"We've got the educational incentive made where a volunteer firefighter can get $600 a year for 30 hours of training and that's historic. Career firefighters have had that for years nope the volunteers have got it," he said.