The Tennessee Comptroller's office says Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston violated the state's nepotism policy when he married a subordinate and hired her brother, according to a report released on Wednesday.
Pinkston, who has served as the top prosecutor for Tennessee's 11th Judicial District since 2014, married Melydia Clewell in 2019 and appointed her brother, Kerry Clewell, as an investigator in 2020.
The report recommended that both employees either be transferred to another governmental entity or terminated. Shortly after the report was released, District Attorney Pinkston sent out the following statement:
"In response to the comptroller's investigative report issued today, two employees within the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office will be placed on leave effective immediately. I am reviewing the recommendations of the comptroller's office and may have additional comments at a later date."
The report also states, "Nepotism statues and policies are designed to avoid conflicts of interest and to reduce favoritism or the appearance of favoritism. Although the DAG's office is in violation of the Nepotism Act, Comptroller investigators did not find any evidence of favoritism regarding salary increases for the Chief of Staff as compared to other administrative staff within the office for the period reviewed."
Read the full report below.
