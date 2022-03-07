Bradley County's annual state audit uncovered what leaders say was an accidental and indirect conflict of interest.
In the report, which was published in December, Commissioner Erica Davis is accused of indirectly profiting off of a county contract which she had a hand in approving.
"I noticed that she responded to the auditor," said Rodney West, who lives in Bradley County and showed up to the commission's weekly Monday meeting to discuss the audit. "But she did not have full disclosure to her constituents."
In May of 2020, county commissioners approved a $45,000 contract with Berywood Landscaping to demolish three county buildings at Lake Forest Middle School. Berywood later subcontracted TriStar Enterprises, a company owned by Commissioner Davis, to haul debris in a contract worth $23,422.50.
According to the report, Davis did not properly disclose her ownership of the company.
"It's a commission issu. I don't really have any idea how they're going to address it," said Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis. "We've always had a policy in place that we don't do business with a commissioner."
The state audit was conducted in June of 2021. The report, however, was made public in December. West wants to know why it took months for people in the county to know about it.
"When it first came out, if they would have announced it and went over it, we would not be talking about this today," said West. "It's strange that this is basically the first time we are hearing about this."
Davis was absent from Monday's commission meeting, telling Local 3 News in an email she was on a family vacation.
"At the time of my vote, I had not been contacted to do any work, and therefore a conflict did not exist," Davis wrote in an email to Local 3 News. "In hindsight, a simple disclosure statement after the fact would have been sufficient, but another vote was never taken on the issue for it to come up."
Davis said she was aware the contract was through the county when Berywood approached her contract with a subcontract offer. She told Local 3 News she was not aware, however, she had to disclose subcontract work.
"After the vote, and only a week prior to work starting on the project, TriStar was contacted by Berywood and asked to provide a quote for specific services," Davis wrote in a response published in the audit. "I have reviewed Attorney General Opinions and do not believe that my company, the county or Berywood have committed any wrong or engaged in any misconduct."
The county's audit committee will decide how to fix the error. The committee meets before the end of June every year to discuss the audit, however, the committee does not currently have a meeting scheduled.