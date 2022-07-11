How to follow Tuesday's primary election

Voters at a senior center in Marietta, Georgia, are seen on May 2 during early voting. Senate primaries are taking place in Georgia, Alabama, and Arkansas on May 24.

 Robin Rayne/Zuma Press

Early voting for the state and federal primary and state and county general election begins Friday.

The following are location are locations and time voters can go to the polls:

Election Commission

  • 700 River Terminal Rd
  • 8:00am – 7:00pm Monday through Friday
  • 8:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays

Brainerd Rec Center

  • 1010 N Moore Rd
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday through Friday
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays

Collegedale City Hall

  • 4910 Swinyar Drive
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday through Friday
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays

Hixson Community Center

  • 5401 School Drive
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday thru Friday
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays

Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Training Center

  • 9108 Snow Hill Rd
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday through Friday
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm Saturdays

Soddy Daisy Community Center

  • 190 Depot St
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday through Friday
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays 

Early voting will be open until July 30. You must have a photo ID to vote. 