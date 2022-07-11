Early voting for the state and federal primary and state and county general election begins Friday.
The following are location are locations and time voters can go to the polls:
Election Commission
- 700 River Terminal Rd
- 8:00am – 7:00pm Monday through Friday
- 8:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays
Brainerd Rec Center
- 1010 N Moore Rd
- 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday through Friday
- 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays
Collegedale City Hall
- 4910 Swinyar Drive
- 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday through Friday
- 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays
Hixson Community Center
- 5401 School Drive
- 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday thru Friday
- 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays
Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Training Center
- 9108 Snow Hill Rd
- 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday through Friday
- 10:00am – 4:00pm Saturdays
Soddy Daisy Community Center
- 190 Depot St
- 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday through Friday
- 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays
Early voting will be open until July 30. You must have a photo ID to vote.