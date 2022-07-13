Many employers have been working to keep their employees safe, cool and away from the summer heat. But what if an employer doesn't take any steps to mitigate heat-stress?
Tennessee's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or TOSHA for short, tells us they receive a lot of complaints each summer about unreasonable heat conditions, but this summer they have seen those numbers double. Tosha says employees do have rights, and they can do something about it.
Each year millions of U.S. workers are exposed to excessive heat at work, from construction workers, to cooks and even department stores clerks.
Many heat related illnesses are preventable, but there are cases of death due to occupational heat exposure.
"It's a few bucks for some ice, and some Gatorade is way better than someone passing out and you got to call the ambulance," said Larry Hunt, Assistant Administrator for Tosha.
Hunt tells us out of the last 100 complaints they received, 33 of them were heat related. Unfortunately Hunt says TOSHA has no rule or standard requiring air conditioning.
"However, despite there is not a rule for air conditioning, there is a requirement for the employer to provide a safe and healthy work place," said Hunt.
For people working out in the heat, like construction workers or offices without air conditioning, hunt recommends employers to provide water, rest and shade for their employees.
"Encourage fluid replacement, so the water. A lot of employers will provide Gatorade, or have an ice machine to get ice and have their cool drinks," said Hunt.
Hunt mentioned additional breaks and having a cool room are great options.
But, Hunt says some employers don't take these steps to keep employees safe and that is when TOSHA steps in.
"They may want to do the right thing, but they don't know what the right thing is. So we contact them and let them know, hey we received this complaint and we're going to send you some information," said Hunt.
Hunt says they typically suggest getting misting fans or cracking windows. But if TOSHA continues to get complaints, they will inspect the business.
If you are in a situation where you feel unsafe at work, Hunt says you can talk with your boss if you feel comfortable, or you can contact TOSHA anonymously.
