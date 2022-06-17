Star Wars Night is returning to the AT&T Field Friday night in honor of the Alzheimer's Associations.
Enjoy the Chattanooga Lookouts and their 'Paint the Park Purple' event. They ask that you wear purple in honor of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
The first 75 people who have registered a team for Walk to End Alzheimer's Chattanooga or Cleveland and wear purple to the Friday's game get in for free. You can register you Chattanooga or Cleveland walk teams online.
Tickets can be purchased on the Chattanooga Lookouts website.