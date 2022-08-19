School is back in session and Staples The Office Superstore is already busy; but, one location just got busier supporting local veterans in a big way.
Staples' mission is to support the community and now ensure veterans have the daily supplies they need.
"Here at staples we have a group called our Veteran's Resource Group, and it's a bunch of members across all facets of our business that actually do things with veterans and help out," Brian Fedak, General Manager of Staples in Hixson said.
He and his team, including veterans, loaded a truck with supplies to be donated to the Chattanooga Veterans Clinic on Shallowford Road.
The truck arrived to be packed around nine Thursday morning and delivered the supplies to help veterans in need.
"All of the donations came from Staples and its employees and today we are donating backpacks, water bottles, personal supplies, and socks, to the veteran's clinic in Chattanooga," he said.
One Air Force veteran helped pack the truck and another one drove it.
Susan Hernandez, supervisor of Staples in Hixson, is the driving force behind this project locally.
"One of my supervisors here in Chattanooga, Susan Hernandez, actually got involved with the group and is really the one that kind of drove the program and stuff and really did bring it to Chattanooga, especially since we have such a big veterans group and the homeless veterans," Fedak said.
Local service providers in Chattanooga say there are more than four thousand homeless individuals in the area which includes many veterans who served within that large number.
"I think all of our locations are important, no matter where they are, to support the communities whether it's our veterans, our school kids, anything like that here, especially with the homeless population we really kind of wanted to get these supplies to the people that really need it," he said.
The employees of Staples say they will continue to make a difference and help improve the quality of life for local veterans and the community.