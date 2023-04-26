Stanley Black & Decker recalls 2.2 million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman fiberglass sledgehammers due to impact injury hazard

More than 2 million DeWalt, Stanley Fatmax and Craftsman Fiberglass sledgehammers are being recalled over injury concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday.
The sledgehammers made by Stanley Black & Decker are facing recall because the head of the sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly, "posing an impact injury hazard to the user".
Officials have received reports of the sledgehammers causing injuries.
The sledgehammers were sold at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware and other hardware stores nationwide. They were sold online on Amazon as well as other online hardware websites.
The products were sold from November 2013 through November 2022 between $18 and $26.
The CPSC advises owners of the sledgehammers immediately stop using them and contact Stanley Black & Decker.
The recalled sledgehammers weigh from 2 to 12 pounds and are between 14 and 36 inches in length. They come in different colors:
- DeWalt sledgehammers: Yellow and black
- Stanley sledgehammers: Yellow and black
- Craftsman sledgehammers: Red and black
A full list of affected models can be found here.
The model numbers of the DeWalt and Craftsman sledgehammers are on the hammer head, while the Stanley hammers have model numbers are on a sticker on the handle.