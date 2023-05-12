The upcoming 'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, is set to take place on Saturday, May 13.
During the event, non-perishable food items will be collected from customers' postboxes by local carriers and donated to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
These donations help feed over 161,770 children, adults, and seniors in the food bank's 20-county service area.
'Stamp Out Hunger' has been held since 1993 and is now the largest one-day food drive in the US, having collected over 1.82 billion pounds of food.
The Chattanooga Area Food Bank has participated in the event since 2014 and receives an average of 100,000 pounds of food yearly from the drive.
The event involves letter carriers, food bank employees, volunteers, donors, and other community partners.
The most requested items include canned soup, vegetables, meats and fish, pasta, rice, cereal, and peanut butter.
To volunteer for the event, please contact the food bank's Volunteer Coordinator, Kevin Lipski (klipski@chattfoodbank.org), or visit the website here.