With the official start of the holiday shopping season just around the corner, the last thing you want is for those packages to not show up or to show up late.
The USPS is warning staffing shortages is affecting mail delivery in postal markets across the country.
Postal customers in Cleveland, Tennessee have been dealing with that for years.
"I was really at the point when I contacted you that, yeah, things were critical," said Sheri Riley, a homeowner in Cleveland who wrote into Local 3 News for help. "I would say it has only been the last two months that the mail has been very bad."
But before that, Riley's mail was inconsistent at best ever since she moved to her home six years ago.
Mail deliveries were few and far between. Her informed delivery would tell her a letter or a package was out for delivery, but wouldn't show up for almost a week after.
Critical pieces of mail like bills, checks, and car registrations were days behind.
"I would talk to my postal carrier and he would tell me that they were really short-staffed," said Riley. "There weren't enough people."
A spokesperson for the federal agency agreed, saying staffing shortages have caused problems for post offices in Cleveland and encouraged people to apply for the position.
"We will continue flexing our available resources to ensure we have adequate staffing levels," the spokesperson wrote in a statement to Local 3 News. "We are proud of the efforts of postal employees in the Cleveland, TN area and the nation, as they define essential public service every day."
The USPS estimates staffing is down about 5% compared to last year. The agency announced it plans to hire 20,000 temporary employees to fill the needs of the holiday season.
Riley hopes it's in time to make her holiday shopping season merry and bright.
"Just help get these people the help that they need get more carriers, get more employees," said Riley.
The USPS said they can only guarantee packages to arrive by Christmas if they're sent by December 17. If they're sent after that, they could still arrive in time, but you'll likely have to pay extra for priority shipping to get them under the tree.