Honest Pint and SoundCorps are hosting a St. Patrick's Day block party on Patten Square for the 9th year on March 18 from 6 p.m. - midnight.
The event features two stages with over ten musical acts, including YGTUT & The Plug, The Molly Maguires, Shiggy, Et Cetera, Randy Steele & High Cold Wind, Zowie, and more.
The event will feature performances by the Magic Tapestry bellydance troupe, food vendors, and art and crafts vendors.
Presale tickets can be purchased online for $15, or general admission tickets can be purchased on the event day for $25 here.
Profits generated from gate sales are donated to SoundCorps, dedicated to building the local music economy and helping local music industry professionals build their careers in Chattanooga.
The Honest Pint's Matt Lewis says, "St. Paddy's Party on the Parkway is a flagship event for The Honest Pint, and we consider ourselves lucky to celebrate great Chattanooga musicians alongside SoundCorps on our favorite holiday weekend."
St. Paddy's Party on the Parkway is made possible through sponsorships by the Z.C. Patten Fund, The Honest Pint, Lyndhurst Foundation, Robert F. Stone Foundation, River City Company, and Tivoli Brewing featuring Outlaw Lager.