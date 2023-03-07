The St. Jude School held its first annual Easter basket-packing community project dubbed "Little Blessings Easter Basket."
Since the start of Catholic Schools Week, they said to have collected baskets and nearly 10,000 items to prepare over 300 baskets for the Ladies of Charity's largest fundraiser.
The project was started in 2006 by Ladies of Charity, where Easter baskets are given to families in need for free or can be purchased at a low cost, and the money goes to other projects in the community.
"This was a great way for the students to be hands-on and see the impact they can have on the people in their community," said Kathleen Preston, Director of Development and Admissions for the St. Jude School.