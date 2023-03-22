Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are on sale now. You can get your ticket here or by calling 800-750-6962.
Due to Tennessee State laws, only Tennessee residents can purchase online; all others must call 800-750-6962 to reserve their ticket.
Built by Core Homes, the 2023 Dream Home is located at 5987 Cashmere Lane in the Lake Breeze subdivision in Harrison.
The house is worth $600,000 and has approximately 2,800 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.
Last year was one of our earliest sellouts; another sellout is expected this year.
Important dates
Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: Reserve your ticket before March 25 and in addition to a chance at the house, you’ll also have a chance at concert tickets to see George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town together in concert in Nashville courtesy of US101 and a $2,500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of the The Janie Turner Shetter Agency
Early Bird Prize Deadline: Reserve your ticket before April 29 and in addition to a chance at the house, you’ll also have a chance at $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Geoff Ramsey, Real Estate Partners of Chattanooga, LLC
Bonus Prize Deadline: Reserve your ticket before June 3 and in addition to a chance at the house, you’ll also have a chance at home improvement package valued at $2,000, courtesy of The Barn Nursery and Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough CPA
Open House dates: Weekends starting May 13-June 18
Saturdays 9am-5pm
Sundays noon-5pm
House will not be open on Memorial Day weekend May 27 & 28
Register free at the Open House for a chance to win a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Delta Dental of Tennessee
Tickets are $100 each and help fund St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 82 cents of every dollar goes to the treatment, research, and future needs of St. Jude.
No family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food and the hospital freely shares the life-saving treatments developed at the facility.
The hospital treats children with cancer, blood disorders, and related life-threatening diseases. Since St. Jude opened in 1962, the overall childhood cancer survival rate has risen from 20% to more than 80%.
Patients with the most common childhood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia now have a 94% survival rate.