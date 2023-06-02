The second annual “Hello, St. Elmo!” street festival will be held on Saturday, June 17th.
The festival begins at 11 a.m. in the St. Elmo “Business District" and will end at 4 p.m.
The event offers fun for the whole family, including a maker’s market, live music, and the St. Elmo Corgi Parade at 1 p.m.
The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo says it is excited to partner with St. Elmo Stroll, a non-profit organization that hosts the Luminaria Festival, to make Hello, St. Elmo! even better this year.
For more details, click here: https://fb.me/e/1mbnAsOac