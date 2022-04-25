Crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation will close State Route 157 near the Georgia/Tennessee state line near Lookout Mountain to crews can stabilize the nearby slope.
The work will run through Wednesday, May 25, about one-half mile from the actual state line. The work will take about 30 days to complete, but is weather dependent.
GODT has posted a detour, which will route motorists traveling north to take SR 157 to SR 136 and head east to SR 193, which will bring drivers into into Tennessee.
Southbound traffic from Tennessee will take SR 193 into Georgia then turn west onto SR 136 before taking SR 157 north.