The Spring Fling hit the fast lane on Wednesday as a bulk of the action took place in all sports.
Below are results featuring local teams and future match-ups as the Spring Fling continues on Thursday.
BASEBALL:
Division-II A
CAK - 0 Silverdale - 4
The Seahawks fended off elimination in the morning on Wednesday as they advanced to the loser's bracket semifinals.
Goodpasture - 8 Silverdale - 0
Silverdale would fall short of the D-II A title game as they're shut out by the Cougars for a second straight day.
SOFTBALL:
Division-I 3A
McNairy Central - 6 Soddy-Daisy - 4
The Lady Trojans would blow a four-run lead in the seventh as they move to the 3A loser's bracket and had to play a game right after their loss.
Soddy-Daisy - 6 Gibbs - 7
Soddy-Daisy can't flip the switch after their winner's bracket loss as they're sent home in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday.
East Hamilton - 9 Lexington - 10
After erasing another five-run deficit, the Lady Canes couldn't close out the defending state champs.
Crockett County - 2 East Hamilton - 3
East Hamilton is able to hold a lead in their elimination game as they stay alive in 3A. They'll take on Gibbs, who they beat on Tuesday, in another elimination game on Thursday at 5 p.m. (ET).
Division-II A
Jackson Christian - 2 Silverdale - 4
The Lady Seahawks scored three unanswered runs in the bottom of the sixth to come from behind to advance.
Columbia Academy - 0 Silverdale - 1
Silverdale follows up their comeback win by shutting out the three-time defending state champions to punch their ticket to the state title game. The Lady Seahawks will have at least two chances to win their second state championship and first since 2018. They'll play the winner of Jackson Christian and Columbia Academy on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (ET).
Division-II AA
GPS - 0 Baylor - 15
The Red Raiders take care of business over their rival in the semifinals.
Tipton-Rosemark - 5 CCS - 3
The Lady Chargers lose a close one to move to the loser's bracket.
Baylor - 10 Tipton-Rosemark - 0
Baylor run rules Tipton-Rosemark to move one step closer to their eighth straight state championship. They have at least two attempts to win it as they await the winner of CCS and Tipton-Rosemark on Thursday at 5 p.m. (ET).
GPS - 5 CCS- 11
The Lady Chargers stay alive as they advance to take on Tipton-Rosemark on Thursday at 1 p.m. (ET) with a trip to the title game on the line.
SOCCER:
Division-II A
Webb School - 0 Boyd Buchanan - 1
The Bucs use a second half goal to advance to the title game for the second straight season. Boyd Buchanan is in search of their first state championship since 2010.
Division-II AA
MBA - 1 Baylor - 0
The defending champion Red Raiders go down 5-4 in penalty kicks as their bid for consecutive state championships ends.
A congratulations also goes out to the McCallie boys' tennis team who brought home their fourth straight state crown with a 4-2 win over MUS in the Division-II AA title match.