There is no doubting the Baylor softball team. The Red Raiders are queens of the diamond again in Divison-II AA with their 9-5 win over CCS in the title game.
It's Baylor eighth straight state championship and 16th overall.
In Division-II A, Silverdale Baptist Academy would follow suit as they slayed three-time defending state champion Columbia Academy 2-1 in the championship game.
The win is the Lady Seahawks second state championship and first since 2018.
East Hamilton fell short to Gibbs 7-3 in the 3A loser's bracket.
Boyd Buchanan boys' soccer also had a frustrating night. Despite outshooting Lausanne, they fall 3-0 in the Division-II A championship match.