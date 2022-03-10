On Sunday we will spring forward and when you change your clocks the Chattanooga Fire Department recommends you should also change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
"The way I like to explain is if you think about TikTok...that's the big thing now, how everybody remembers TikTok because of everybody's pairing a dance with a song or with some type of visual or movement...so when you say change your clocks...change your batteries in your smoke alarms and test your smoke alarms," He said.
Firefighter Allen Green, the Fire and Life Safety Educator, at the Chattanooga Fire Departments explains the importance of remembering to change the batteries in your fire alarms. He suggests pairing it with Daylight Saving Time.
When you change your clocks, change the batteries in your smoke alarms too.
"If you can be preventative and proactive...then that helps us with protecting life safety...protecting people's property and that's why we stress so much about making sure you have the proper amount of smoke alarms in your house, not just in your house but make sure they are working," He said.
Green said not only should you change the batteries but you should also test the alarm each month. If it chirps, it's working, if it's erratic...it's time to replace it altogether.
"If your smoke alarm is chirping every the amount of seconds...that lets you know the battery is low. Or if you change the battery and it's still chirping get rid of the smoke alarm," He said.
The alarms should be fully replaced every ten years to have full protection.
He recommends smoke detectors be placed in every bedroom and close to sleeping areas, the living room, dining room, and anywhere there could be a potential fire hazard.
A carbon monoxide detector should be in the home too.
"I recommend every house should have one at least one because you just never know when it could be in your home and you don't know it's there," He said.
The Chattanooga Fire Department will be providing free smoke detectors on Saturday, March 12th.
The event will be at 10-1 at their Amnicola Highway location.