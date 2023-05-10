Good Wednesday. We will remain warm with highs in the low 80s through Friday. We will see a few spotty showers or storms on both afternoons. the humidity will be creeping up so the afternoons may also be a little muggy.
For the Mother's Day weekend, we can expect the heat and humidity to be in full form as the high Saturday reaches a whopping 87 with a heat index of about 90. We will also get a few sporadic showers or storms Saturday afternoon. I expect about the same Mother's day, just even hotter with the high making it to 90 with a heat index of about 93. A few afternoon showers or storms could pop up Sunday afternoon also.
Monday we will have better chances for rain with the high receding to 85. Tuesday and Wednesday we will see our highs returning to the low 80s.
