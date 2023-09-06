Good Wednesday. We will be warm and muggy through the evening with a slight chance for a stray shower or storm through late tonight. Thursday will start cloudy and humid with the low dropping to about 70. We will see clearing skies through the day, and the humidity will start falling during the afternoon. We will have a seasonal high of 88 with mostly sunny skies.
Friday through Sunday is what we are living for. The humidity will be lower, and skies will see a nice amount of sunshine. Lows each day will be in the low to mid-60s with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday MAY get a stray light shower or two well east of Chattanooga, but it won't ruin any outdoor events you have planned.
Next week will start nicely with a high of 87 and mostly sunny skies Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday we may get a few scattered storms with a high of 87 Tuesday and the high dropping to 83 next Wednesday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.