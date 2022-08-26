Good Friday! We could still see some isolated areas of heavy rain and lightning develop through the early evening. The risk of rain will diminish as we head through the evening into late tonight. While I can't rule out a delay here and there, most (if not all) of the Friday night football games will happen.
Over the weekend the theme is heat and humidity. Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday with the heat index in the mid 90s. The chance of rain or storms is small, only 10%. I expect the same on Monday.
An approaching front will bring in a higher chance for scattered showers and storms Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Highs on both days will remain in the low 90s.
Thursday and Friday will be a little cooler in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity.
