Good Sunday. As the heavy rain moves out this morning we will still see clouds with spotty showers through the afternoon. We should still be able to have highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies tonight with cool air sliding back in. Monday morning will start in the mid to upper 30s. We will only make it to 53 for a high.
Even colder air slides in Tuesday. Temps in the morning will hover around 30. Highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Wednesday temps will range from a cold 29 in the morning to a pleasant high of 59 in the afternoon.
Thursday will see warmer air moving in ahead of another cold front. We should hit about 70 in the afternoon after a cold morning low of 31.
Friday we will get the rain associated with the front. Colder air moves in behind next weekend with highs falling back into the 50s and lows falling back into the 30s.
